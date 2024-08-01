Federal Realty Investment Q2 FFO Increases; Updates FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Thursday reported second-quarter funds from operations of $141.3 million or $1.69 a share, compared to $136.9 million or $1.67 a share last year.

Profit increased to $110 million or $1.32 per share from $58.5 million or $0.72 per share in the previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.71 per share.

Revenue stood at $296.05 million versus last year's $280.68 million.

Looking ahead, the company now expects FFO of $6.70 to $6.88 a share instead of previously estimated $6.67 to $6.87 a share for the fiscal year 2024.

Whereas, Federal Realty projects earnings of $3.33 to $3.51 per share compared to previously expected $2.74 to $2.94 per share.

