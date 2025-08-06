Federal Realty (FRT) Q2 Revenue Up 5%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.91 in Q2 2025, with one-time non-GAAP income contributing to the beat.

GAAP revenue reached $311.5 million in Q2 2025.

The quarterly dividend was increased approximately 3% to $1.13 per share, payable in October 2025, marking the 58th consecutive annual increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), a real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality retail and mixed-use properties, reported results for Q2 2025 on August 6, 2025. The most notable news from the earnings release was non-GAAP EPS (NAREIT FFO per diluted share) of $1.91. GAAP revenue was $311.5 million in Q2 2025, up from $287.1 million in Q2 2024. However, part of the non-GAAP FFO outperformance in Q2 2025 came from a one-time, nonrecurring new market tax credit transaction income. Overall, the quarter showcased steady leasing, high occupancy, and continued dividend growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.78 $1.32 34.8 % FFO per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $1.91 N/A $1.69 13.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $311.5 million N/A $296.1 million 5.2 % Comparable Property POI Growth (Non-GAAP) 4.9 % Portfolio Occupancy (Period End) 93.6 % 93.1 % 0.5 pp Dividend per Common Share (Declared) $1.13 $1.10 2.7 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

The trust is one of the oldest and most established owners and operators of retail and mixed-use properties, focusing on high-traffic, affluent urban and suburban locations across the United States. Its portfolio is mostly open-air shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with significant presence in metropolitan regions like the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, California, and South Florida. These core markets attract high-income shoppers and support strong retailer demand, underpinning stable operating performance over economic cycles.

The company has focused on maintaining high occupancy and an attractive tenant mix. It seeks steady growth through strategic reinvestment in existing properties, disciplined acquisitions and redevelopments, and careful management of capital allocation. Key to its approach is minimizing tenant concentration risk, investing in locations where supply is limited and demand remains strong, and proactively evolving the mix of tenants to adapt to consumer trends and economic conditions.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Results

The quarter featured several standout results and notable corporate activities. The beat was driven partly by a $13.0 million one-time gain related to a New Market Tax Credit transaction recognized in non-GAAP FFO. Adjusting for this item, FFO per diluted share excluding NMTC transaction income would have been $1.76. FFO per diluted share excluding NMTC transaction income was $1.76 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.69 for the second quarter of 2024, but reducing the scale of the beat. Revenue (GAAP) reached $311.5 million for Q2 2025, reflecting improved portfolio performance.

Comparable property operating income (POI), a key measure of recurring property-level profitability, rose 4.9% year over year in Q2 2025 (non-GAAP, excluding lease termination fees and prior period rents collected). Portfolio occupancy at period end was 93.6%. Portfolio occupancy at period end was 93.6%, compared to 93.1% for Q2 2024, while the total leased rate stood at 95.4%. Leasing activity continued to show strength, with 119 comparable retail leases signed for 643,810 square feet at a 10% increase in cash rent on expiring leases, and a 21% increase on a straight-line basis (a metric that smooths out rent increases over the full lease term).

The trust successfully managed tenant risks through diversification. Its largest tenant accounts for just 2.6% of annualized base rent as of June 30, 2025, and the 25 largest tenants together make up only about 24% of total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2025. This diversification limits exposure to any single retailer and supports stability. Notably, the small shop leased rate climbed to 93.4%, up from 92.5% in Q2 2024.

The trust completed significant transactions during and shortly after the quarter. It acquired Town Center Plaza and Town Center Crossing in Leawood, Kansas, totaling approximately 550,000 square feet, for $289 million in July 2025, while selling two California properties for a combined $143 million during the quarter. Ground broke on Lot 12, a 258-unit residential project at Santana Row in San Jose, California, representing an expected total investment of approximately $145 million. These moves further the company’s strategy of focusing on high-demand markets and mixed-use opportunities.

On the technology and sustainability side, a new partnership was announced with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, designating the automaker as the preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging provider at more than 50 shopping centers.

From a capital structure perspective, liquidity remained strong, with over $1.5 billion in total liquidity. Net debt was $4.31 billion, yielding a net debt to market capitalization of 34% as of June 30, 2025, which is unchanged from the prior year. The company’s fixed charge coverage ratio, which measures the ability to meet debt and preferred dividend payments from EBITDAre (a non-GAAP metric), improved to 4.2 times in Q2 2025 from 3.6 times in Q2 2024.

The quarterly dividend was increased approximately 3% to $1.13 per share, marking the 58th consecutive annual increase in the regular common dividend. The board also authorized a $300 million share repurchase program, although no repurchases had occurred as of the end of the quarter. This commitment to dividend growth is a significant marker in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. The dividend payout ratio for FFO (non-GAAP) was 57%, an improvement from 64% in Q2 2024, in part due to higher earnings.

The quarter included a one-time gain related to New Market Tax Credits, which contributed $13.0 million (or $0.15 per share) to FFO (non-GAAP). Investors monitoring the company’s ongoing earnings should take into account that this is not expected to repeat in future quarters, and core run-rate FFO per share was $1.76 (non-GAAP), up from $1.69 per diluted share of NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) for Q2 2024.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch

Management raised its outlook for full-year results. It now projects GAAP earnings per diluted share for FY2025 in the range of $3.91 to $4.01, up from a previous forecast of $3.00 to $3.12 per diluted share. Full-year FFO per share guidance increased to $7.16 to $7.26, including $0.15 per share from the one-time tax credit (non-GAAP). Excluding the tax credit, expected FFO (non-GAAP) is $7.01 to $7.11 per share. Comparable property operating income growth (non-GAAP) guidance also rose slightly, now anticipated to be between 3.25% and 4.0% for the full year.

The trust’s guidance raise reflects continued strong demand for its premier shopping and mixed-use centers, disciplined property and capital management, and confidence in its leasing pipeline. Economic uncertainties, including inflation, interest rates, and tariff policy, remain on the radar.

The quarterly dividend was raised approximately 3% to $1.13 per share. This marked the 58th straight annual dividend increase, the longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases in the REIT sector (58 consecutive years).

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

