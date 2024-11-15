Federal Realty COO Jeffrey Berkes to leave company effective December 31

Federal Realty (FRT) Investment Trust announced that Jeffrey Berkes, the company’s President and COO, will be leaving the company effective December 31. The position of COO will not be backfilled.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.