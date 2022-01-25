US Markets

Federal prosecutors reviewing fake 2020 U.S. electoral college certifications -CNN

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG

U.S. prosecutors are reviewing fake electoral college certifications that declared former President Donald Trump the winner of states he lost, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

"We've received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can't say anything more on ongoing investigations," CNN cited Monaco as saying.

The Department of Justice is "going to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead, to address conduct of any kind and at any level that is part of an assault on our democracy," Monaco was quoted as saying.

The certifications, which Trump's allies sent to the National Archives in December 2020, have attracted scrutiny amid the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 probe into the pressure campaign that sought to reverse Trump's election defeat, CNN said.

A Trump spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

