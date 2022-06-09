US Markets
WFC

Federal prosecutors open criminal inquiry of Wells Fargo’s hiring practices - NYT

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Federal prosecutors in New York have opened a criminal investigation into whether Wells Fargo & Co violated federal laws by conducting fake job interviews, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

June 9 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York have opened a criminal investigation into whether Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N violated federal laws by conducting fake job interviews, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, the bank said in a memo it was pausing a hiring policy that requires recruiters to interview a diverse pool of candidates, after another report by the New York Times said such interviews were often fake and conducted even though the job had already been promised to someone else.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular