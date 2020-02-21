Federal prosecutors investigating whether Boeing pilot knowingly lied to FAA -NYT

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors investigating Boeing Co BA.N are examining whether the U.S. planemaker knowingly misled the Federal Aviation Administration while it was seeking approval for its 737 MAX jet, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The prosecutors in recent months questioned several Boeing employees with some queries focusing on whether Mark Forkner, a top pilot at the company, intentionally lied to the regulator about the nature of new flight control software on the jet, according to the report.

Boeing and the FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

