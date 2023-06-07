Federal prosecutors have notified Trump he is target of investigation -Politico

Adds background on documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in paragraphs 9-10

June 7 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have notified former U.S. President Donald Trump that he is the target of an investigation, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The prosecutors sent Trump a letter informing him of the investigation, Politico reported. No further details were immediately available.

Trump lawyers met with Justice Department officials earlier this week.

A federal grand jury has been investigating Trump's retention of classified materials after leaving the White House in 2021.

A second criminal investigation is looking into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

It was not immediately clear which case the target letter refers to.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probes, declined to comment.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump's attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Investigators in August 2022 seized roughly 13,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. One hundred of these were marked as classified, even though one of Trump's lawyers had previously said that all records with classified markings had been returned to the government.

Trump has previously defended his retention of documents, suggesting that he declassified them while he was president. However, Trump has not provided evidence of this and his attorneys have declined to make that argument in court filings.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Ross Colvin, Noeleen Walder and Lisa Shumaker)

