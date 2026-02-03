Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMFN) Price Target Increased by 23.12% to 39.26

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMFN) has been revised to $39.26 / share. This is an increase of 23.12% from the prior estimate of $31.89 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.63 to a high of $55.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 387.71% from the latest reported closing price of $8.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMFN is 0.40%, an increase of 28.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.10% to 5,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 4,810K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CapWealth Advisors holds 446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMFN by 13.17% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMFN by 20.23% over the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMFN by 14.52% over the last quarter.

SHYAX - Simt High Yield Bond Fund Class F holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.