Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAT) Price Target Increased by 62.31% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAT) has been revised to $8.93 / share. This is an increase of 62.31% from the prior estimate of $5.50 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $13.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.75% from the latest reported closing price of $4.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAT is 0.34%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 20,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 11,530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,949K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAT by 22.64% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 1,500K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAT by 23.85% over the last quarter.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APPLX - Appleseed Fund Investor Class holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMAT by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.