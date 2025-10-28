Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAS) Price Target Increased by 64.10% to 15.72

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAS) has been revised to $15.72 / share. This is an increase of 64.10% from the prior estimate of $9.58 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $31.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 202.87% from the latest reported closing price of $5.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAS is 0.57%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 90,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 74,834K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,893K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 22.02% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 7,689K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,102K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 20.87% over the last quarter.

TAREX - THIRD AVENUE REAL ESTATE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 1,576K shares. No change in the last quarter.

