Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAH) Price Target Increased by 31.36% to 19.60

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAH) has been revised to $19.60 / share. This is an increase of 31.36% from the prior estimate of $14.92 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.30 to a high of $27.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 431.25% from the latest reported closing price of $3.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAH is 2.48%, an increase of 43.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 8,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CapWealth Advisors holds 8,417K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,674K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAH by 4.50% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 564K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 70.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAH by 221.93% over the last quarter.

