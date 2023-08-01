Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FNMFN) Price Target Increased by 30.20% to 6.04

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FNMFN) has been revised to 6.04 / share. This is an increase of 30.20% from the prior estimate of 4.64 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.71 to a high of 8.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMFN is 0.03%, a decrease of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 6,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 4,815K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,739K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMFN by 38.38% over the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGYAX - Siit High Yield Bond Fund - holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

