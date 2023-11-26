Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (FNMAS) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 2.56

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (OTC:FNMAS) has been revised to 2.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 2.31 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.09 to a high of 3.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAS is 0.31%, an increase of 78.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.21% to 54,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 45,798K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 33.93% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAREX - THIRD AVENUE REAL ESTATE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 2,038K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APPLX - Appleseed Fund Investor Class holds 525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 41.26% over the last quarter.

WCERX - WCM Alternatives: Event-Driven Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 51.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 167.64% over the last quarter.

