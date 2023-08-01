News & Insights

Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (FNMAS) Price Target Increased by 35.36% to 3.57

August 01, 2023

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (OTC:FNMAS) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 35.36% from the prior estimate of 2.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.20 to a high of 5.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAS is 0.19%, a decrease of 25.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.11% to 74,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNMAS / Federal National Mortgage Association - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 46,461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,208K shares, representing a decrease of 33.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 50.30% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 13,366K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMAS by 33.67% over the last quarter.

TAREX - THIRD AVENUE REAL ESTATE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 2,038K shares. No change in the last quarter.

