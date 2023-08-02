News & Insights

Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 - 313586802 (FNMAO) Price Target Increased by 24.72% to 4.70

August 02, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 - 313586802 (OTC:FNMAO) has been revised to 4.70 / share. This is an increase of 24.72% from the prior estimate of 3.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.89 to a high of 6.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.47% from the latest reported closing price of 2.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 - 313586802. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAO is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNMAO / Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 - 313586802 Shares Held by Institutions

SGYAX - Siit High Yield Bond Fund - holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SHYAX - Simt High Yield Bond Fund Class F holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

