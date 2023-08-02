Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (FNMAH) Price Target Increased by 47.66% to 3.10

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (OTC:FNMAH) has been revised to 3.10 / share. This is an increase of 47.66% from the prior estimate of 2.10 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.91 to a high of 4.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1.74 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAH is 0.00%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 755K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 565K shares. No change in the last quarter.
AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 190K shares. No change in the last quarter.
