Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Price Target Increased by 46.43% to 10.46

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCPK:FNMA) has been revised to $10.46 / share. This is an increase of 46.43% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 553.44% from the latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMA is 0.72%, an increase of 35.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 135,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 107,995K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,761K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 74.48% over the last quarter.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 9,253K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,326K shares , representing an increase of 42.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 102.54% over the last quarter.

IALAX - Transamerica Capital Growth A holds 3,276K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 33.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 58.18% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Morgan Stanley Discovery Portfolio holds 3,005K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 42.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 105.45% over the last quarter.

CPOAX - Morgan Stanley Insight Fund A holds 2,951K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares , representing an increase of 39.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 103.10% over the last quarter.

