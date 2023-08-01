Federal National Mortgage Association - 8.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (FNMAT) Price Target Increased by 54.90% to 3.72

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - 8.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (OTC:FNMAT) has been revised to 3.72 / share. This is an increase of 54.90% from the prior estimate of 2.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.29 to a high of 5.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.00% from the latest reported closing price of 2.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - 8.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAT is 0.22%, a decrease of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 17,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 9,923K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,954K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APPLX - Appleseed Fund Investor Class holds 550K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.