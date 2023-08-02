Federal National Mortgage Association - 7.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (FNMAJ) Price Target Increased by 34.25% to 3.07

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - 7.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (OTC:FNMAJ) has been revised to 3.07 / share. This is an increase of 34.25% from the prior estimate of 2.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.89 to a high of 4.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - 7.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAJ is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 2,946K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 838K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

