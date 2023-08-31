Federal National Mortgage Association - 5.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FNMAK) Price Target Increased by 20.93% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - 5.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FNMAK) has been revised to 4.93 / share. This is an increase of 20.93% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.26 to a high of 6.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.24% from the latest reported closing price of 3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - 5.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAK is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

