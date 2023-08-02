Federal National Mortgage Association - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FNMFM) Price Target Increased by 34.92% to 5.11

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FNMFM) has been revised to 5.11 / share. This is an increase of 34.92% from the prior estimate of 3.79 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.14 to a high of 7.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMFM is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

