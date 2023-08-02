Federal National Mortgage Association - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FNMAL) Price Target Increased by 22.12% to 5.13

The average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FNMAL) has been revised to 5.13 / share. This is an increase of 22.12% from the prior estimate of 4.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.15 to a high of 7.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAL is 0.01%, a decrease of 50.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

