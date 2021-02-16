US Markets

Federal lawsuit accuses Trump, Giuliani of conspiracy to incite Capitol riot

A Democratic lawmaker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing former President Donald Trump and lawyer Rudolph Giuliani of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The lawsuit was filed by Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, in U.S. District Court in Washington.

"The insurrection was the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by Trump, Giuliani and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, all of whom shared a common goal of employing intimidation, harassment and threats to stop the certification of the Electoral College," according to a lawyers'

statement.

