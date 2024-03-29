Federal judge speaks out on CNN after Trump attacks N.Y. judge's daughter

By Nate Raymond

March 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge took the rare step late Thursday of appearing on a cable news show to speak out against threats to the judiciary and respond to attacks former President Donald Trump has leveled against the daughter of the judge presiding over his upcoming New York criminal trial.

Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton joined CNN's Kaitlan Collins for an interview in which the news anchor asked the Washington, D.C.-based judge his views about attacks Trump had leveled on social media against Justice Juan Merchan.

"Well, it's very disconcerting to have someone making comments about a judge," Walton said. "And it's particularly problematic when those comments are in the form of a threat, especially if they're directed at one's family."

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the November presidential election, has in recent days attacked Merchan and his daughter ahead of his April 15 criminal trial on charges related to hush money paid to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump called Merchan's daughter a "Rabid Trump Hater" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday that was written two days after Merchan issued a gag order barring Trump from publicly commenting about witnesses and court staff.

That order did not cover the judge and his family, an exclusion Walton called appropriate. But Walton, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, said he was worried posts like Trump's could "resonate with others."

"I think it's very important that people in positions of authority be very circumspect in reference to the things that they say so that they're not causing others to act on what they say and maybe cause injury or death to someone as a result of that," Walton said.

A spokesperson for Trump didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he falsified business records to hide reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she claimed she had with Trump.

Walton said he himself had received numerous threats after presiding over several cases arising from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 by supporters of Trump seeking to overturn his electoral loss to President Joe Biden.

Judges rarely sit for TV interviews, and the comments on Thursday night from a sitting judge prompted criticism from Trump's supporters.

"Dear Judge Reggie Walton: Lawyer up," Mike Davis, the head of the conservative legal activist group Article III Project, wrote on X. "A judicial misconduct complaint is definitely coming your way."

It was unclear under what basis such a complaint could be filed. The Code of Conduct generally requires judges to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary and refrain from extrajudicial activities that detract from the dignity of the judge’s office.

While Walton is not presiding over any of Trump's four criminal cases, the federal criminal case charging Trump with attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat is before another judge in Walton's D.C. courthouse.

Walton told Collins he had decided to appear on her program because it was important for judges to "speak out and say things in reference to things that conceivably are going to impact on the process" to help maintain the rule of law.

"Because if we don't have a viable court system that's able to function efficiently, then we have tyranny," he said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

