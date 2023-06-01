News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Federal judge disqualifies himself from hearing Disney lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 01, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Adds further detail about judge's ruling

June 1 (Reuters) - A federal district court judge on Thursday disqualified himself from hearing the Walt Disney Co's civil suit against Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials in Florida.

Judge Mark E. Walker wrote that a relative has a financial interest - 30 shares of Disney stock - that could be affected by the outcome of the proceeding, so he disqualified himself.

Walker denied DeSantis' motion that he disqualify himself because of questions about his impartiality.

Walt Disney Co sued DeSantis, a Republican, in late April, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Disney World theme park, intensifying a battle between a global entertainment giant and DeSantis, who recently announced he would run for president.

In its lawsuit, Disney accused DeSantis and his supporters of illegally using the state government to punish a company for voicing an opinion that should be protected by free-speech rights.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.