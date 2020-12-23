Federal judge blocks Trump administration drug pricing rule
Dec 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at curbing drug prices from taking effect on Jan. 1.
The rule, which would have tied Medicare reimbursements for certain drugs to prices paid by some other countries, was challenged by drug industry trade groups. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland ruled that the administration had rushed the rule without giving the public a chance to comment.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6017 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut