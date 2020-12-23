US Markets

Federal judge blocks Trump administration drug pricing rule

Brendan Pierson Reuters
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at curbing drug prices from taking effect on Jan. 1.

The rule, which would have tied Medicare reimbursements for certain drugs to prices paid by some other countries, was challenged by drug industry trade groups. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland ruled that the administration had rushed the rule without giving the public a chance to comment.

