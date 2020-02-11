Markets
S

Federal Judge Approves Sprint Merger With T-Mobile

Contributor
James Brumley The Motley Fool
Published

After a years-long slog, wireless telecom T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is one big step closer to being allowed to merge with rival Sprint (NYSE: S) to form a service provider that can better compete with industry giants AT&T and Verizon. U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero on Tuesday ruled against a group of state attorneys general, who argued that the deal would reduce competition and potentially increase prices for consumers.

Graphic of rising arrow being pushed together by two businessmen.

Image Source: Getty Images.

The proposed merger has been in play since 2014, but has been stymied multiple times for reasons including regulatory roadblocks and disagreements about what the combined company would look like. 

Those efforts ultimately proved fruitful, however. The Department of Justice approved the pairing, with certain conditions, in July of last year. The FCC gave the two companies its green light in November, but also imposed conditions that dovetailed with the DOJ's stipulations. Namely, the two agencies have mandated that Sprint's Boost Mobile service and other prepaid service businesses be sold to satellite TV company Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and that Dish must be allowed to access enough of T-Mobile's network that it has a viable chance of becoming a major wireless provider in its own right.

The court case was the last of the major legal hurdles the two companies needed to clear, although minor ones remain. The California Public Utilities Commission must also approve the deal before any merger can be finalized, and another federal judge must approve Dish's new role using Sprint's and T-Mobile's assets. Neither of those are viewed as likely impediments.

The deal values Sprint at around $26.5 billion, to be paid entirely with T-Mobile stock.

10 stocks we like better than Sprint
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sprint wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

James Brumley owns shares of AT&T. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

S TMUS DISH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular