Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCPK:FMCC) has been revised to $6.63 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 327.74% from the latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCC is 0.55%, an increase of 28.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 52,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 50,098K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 42.99% over the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 1,050K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 571K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 89.19% over the last quarter.

RULRX - Rule One Fund holds 400K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MVPA - Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF holds 248K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 38.86% over the last quarter.

