Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (FMCKJ) Price Target Increased by 124.36% to 19.61

The average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FMCKJ) has been revised to $19.61 / share. This is an increase of 124.36% from the prior estimate of $8.74 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.07 to a high of $39.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 308.59% from the latest reported closing price of $4.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCKJ is 0.69%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 96,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 75,849K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,909K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCKJ by 20.57% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 12,715K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,981K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAREX - THIRD AVENUE REAL ESTATE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 1,757K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCKJ by 19.43% over the last quarter.

