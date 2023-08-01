Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (FMCKJ) Price Target Increased by 45.94% to 3.39

The average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (OTC:FMCKJ) has been revised to 3.39 / share. This is an increase of 45.94% from the prior estimate of 2.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 4.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.65% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCKJ is 0.00%, a decrease of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 19K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGYAX - Siit High Yield Bond Fund - holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SHYAX - Simt High Yield Bond Fund Class F holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

