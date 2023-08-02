Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.79% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FMCCK) Price Target Increased by 47.26% to 5.30

The average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.79% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FMCCK) has been revised to 5.30 / share. This is an increase of 47.26% from the prior estimate of 3.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.00 to a high of 7.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.69% from the latest reported closing price of 3.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.79% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCCK is 0.02%, an increase of 87.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 33K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HWAIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Class I holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

