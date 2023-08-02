Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FMCCH) Price Target Increased by 36.20% to 4.86

The average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FMCCH) has been revised to 4.86 / share. This is an increase of 36.20% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.75 to a high of 7.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.39% from the latest reported closing price of 3.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCCH is 0.18%, a decrease of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCIX - The Fairholme Focused Income Fund holds 299K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

