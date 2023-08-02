Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (FMCCH) Price Target Increased by 36.20% to 4.86

The average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (OTC:FMCCH) has been revised to 4.86 / share. This is an increase of 36.20% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.75 to a high of 7.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.39% from the latest reported closing price of 3.17 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - 5.10% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCCH is 0.18%, a decrease of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 364K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
FOCIX - The Fairholme Focused Income Fund holds 299K shares. No change in the last quarter.
FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Wesbanco Bank holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures
- Third Party Review Narrative June 26, 2023 Prepared by AMC Diligence, LLC The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation SCRT 2023-1
- Start - End Dates: 11/2022 - 12/2022 Deal Loan Count: 2,788 Loans in Review: 2,788 Title Report Deal ID Freddie Mac Loan Number Servicer Loan Number Borrower Last Name Property Street Property City Property State Property Zip Super Lien State (Y/N) R
- Independent Accountants’ Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
- Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.