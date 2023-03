March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. system of Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB) is seeking to raise about $64 billion by selling short-term notes, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL BANKS/SVB FHLB

