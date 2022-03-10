Federal Funds Rate Update Out Next Week

The third week of March will be packed with economic activity that could give investors some insights into the future of the economy amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The producer price index (PPI) will be out early in the week, while retail sales, the import price index, and the industrial production index will be due out as well. Also highlighting the week is the Federal funds rate update, in which the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to hike the rate by 25-basis points.

It will be a quiet week for earnings, giving investors a break from the earnings season deluge. Cintas (CTAS), Dollar General (DG), FedEx (FDX), GameStop (GME), Lennar (LEN), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are a few names that will trickle into the confessional.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Nothing is scheduled for Monday, March 14.

On Tuesday, March 15, February's producer price index (PPI) and the Empire state manufacturing index for March are due out.

Things will pick up on Wednesday, March 16, when investors can look out for retail sales data, the import price index, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index, and business inventories. The FOMC announcement regarding the Fed funds rate is also scheduled for that afternoon, with a news conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to follow.

Thursday, March 17 will see initial and continuing jobless claims, data on building permits and housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, the industrial production index, and an update on the capacity utilization rate.

It will be a relatively muted Friday, March 18, with existing home sales and the index of leading economic indicators on deck.

