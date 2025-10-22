Federal Funding Fuels Quantum: Big Gains for IBM, IONQ, RGTI in 2025?

The quantum computing industry in 2025 is moving decisively from research to commercialization. Major U.S. agencies are backing the field as a national priority, while leading companies are translating scientific breakthroughs into measurable revenues.

In this context, we highlight three stocks, including pure-play quantum firms and major technology companies, which are making significant strides in 2025. These companies are International Business Machines IBM, IonQ IONQ and Rigetti Computing RGTI. These companies are leveraging quantum advancements to drive growth and are well-positioned to sustain momentum for the remainder of the year, even amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

2025 Quantum Landscape: Government Backing Amid Trade Impacts

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s FY 2025 Budget Request, the Office of Science allocated about $1153 million to its Advanced Scientific Computing Research program, which includes Quantum Information Science (QIS) initiatives as a core focus area.

Further, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s FY 2025 Congressional Budget Request (May 2024), QIS remains a key research area within NIST’s laboratory programs. It says, “A 2.6% increase from the FY 2024 enacted level positions NIST to address priorities in meeting the national need for artificial intelligence (AI) research, testing and standards; advancing quantum information science and technology readiness; and taking the first steps toward addressing maintenance backlogs and facilities revitalization.”

Meanwhile, The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) highlighted in its 2025 Industry Brief that global demand for quantum computing services is accelerating, with notable adoption in materials science, cybersecurity and logistics optimization. This expansion is part of a broader trend of increasing interest and investment in quantum technologies.

However, 2025 hasn’t been without friction. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in August 2025 imposed new tariffs on semiconductor and photonics components imported from China, temporarily raising costs for U.S.-based hardware developers dependent on cryogenic and optical subsystems. Despite this setback, commercial progress across several quantum companies has remained robust.

Here are three stocks that have stood out in 2025 so far.

IBM

In April 2025, IBM announced the deployment of its 1,121-qubit Condor quantum processor for enterprise clients through the IBM Quantum Network. The company also introduced the Quantum Utility initiative, an effort to make quantum performance measurable and applicable to real-world problems in chemistry, finance and materials science. IBM’s second-quarter 2025 revenue from its quantum services and cloud computing divisions rose, marking continued growth within its hybrid classical-quantum platform strategy.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is projected to report earnings growth of 7.7% on revenue growth of 6.4% in 2025. Year to date, this stock has risen 28.3%.

IonQ

For IonQ, this year is marked by strong performance milestones and strategic technological advancements toward broader utility. Recently, the company announced new AQ performance milestones, surpassing its prior benchmarks and a quantum-Internet related advance converting trapped-ion photon emissions into telecom-band photons, enabling compatibility with existing fiber networks.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is projected to report earnings growth of 37.8% on revenue growth of 115.1% in 2025. Year to date, the stock has rallied 42.4%.

Rigetti

In the third quarter, Rigetti is likely to have experienced modest revenue growth amid ongoing investment and execution risks. In the second quarter, the company reported $1.8 million in revenues and a $39.7 million net loss but strengthened its balance sheet with $571.6 million in cash, following a $350 million equity raise. Rigetti also secured $5.7 million in system orders and advanced its technology with the 36-qubit Cepheus-1-36Q, featuring improved gate fidelity and lower error rates.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is projected to report earnings growth of 75%. Year to date, the stock has surged 162.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

