Federal Court Ruling Clears the Path for LNG Export Projects

Liquefied natural gas ("LNG") is becoming an increasingly critical component of the global energy landscape. The United States has emerged as a dominant player, largely due to its vast natural gas resources and advanced infrastructure. LNG's role in enhancing energy security and supporting the transition to cleaner fuels cannot be overstated. With the recent federal court ruling lifting the Biden administration's pause on new permit approvals for LNG exports, the path is now clear for investors to capitalize on this booming sector.



In January, the Biden administration, responding to climate concerns, paused approvals for new LNG export facilities. This decision was aimed at assessing the impact of LNG projects on climate change, the economy and national security. While the administration's intent was to ensure sustainable energy practices, the move faced significant pushback from energy-producing states and industry stakeholders.



The pause, framed as a temporary measure, was rooted in the desire to align the nation's energy policies with its climate commitments. LNG, while cleaner than coal, still contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, which is a potent contributor to global warming. The administration sought to balance the need for energy security and economic growth with its climate agenda.



However, this decision was met with legal challenges. Sixteen states, led by key natural gas producers like Texas, Louisiana, and West Virginia, filed a lawsuit arguing that the pause was unlawful and detrimental to their economies. U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. ruled in favor of these states, stating that the administration's halt was "completely without reason or logic."



Judge Cain's ruling is a significant win for the energy industry. It highlights the critical role LNG exports play in the U.S. economy and the global energy market. LNG exports not only drive job creation and economic growth domestically but also provide essential energy supplies to global allies, particularly in Europe and Asia.



For investors, this ruling opens up substantial opportunities in leading U.S. LNG exporters like Cheniere Energy LNG, Shell SHEL and Chevron CVX.



Cheniere Energy: Being the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from its 2.6 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass terminal, Cheniere Energy certainly enjoys a distinct competitive advantage. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth on the back of solid operations and long-term contracts. Cheniere Energy’s gas supply deals for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects offer excellent cash flow visibility in the coming years.







Shell: Shell’s long-term strategy revolves around LNG. This London-based firm bought BG Group for $50 billion in 2016 to become the world’s largest producer and shipper of LNG. With LNG export demand likely to rise significantly in the near-to-medium term, SHEL’s position as a major supplier of LNG should help the company meet the fuel’s growing demand and help cash flow to improve.



Chevron: Chevron is another world-class operator of LNG. The giant Gorgon and Wheatstone developments in Australia are part of Chevron’s long-term strategy and are also its flagship LNG developments. These mega projects allow the supermajor to tap into the strong Asian LNG demand. CVX is the operator of both projects — with a stake of 64.14% in Wheatstone and 47.3% in the Gorgon development.

