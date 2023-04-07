Federal Bank (NSE:FEDERALBNK) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 169.88

The average one-year price target for Federal Bank (NSE:FEDERALBNK) has been revised to 169.88 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 158.63 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 135.34 to a high of 201.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.49% from the latest reported closing price of 133.25 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XSOE - WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund N holds 1,085K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEDERALBNK by 0.61% over the last quarter.

LICAX - Lord Abbett International Equity Fund holds 984K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,897K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 54.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEDERALBNK by 45.27% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 866K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Bank. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEDERALBNK is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 147,181K shares.

