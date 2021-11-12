Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate
Nov 12 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed its decision to put on hold an order by U.S. President Joe Biden for commpanies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)
((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.