Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate

Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Nov 12 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed its decision to put on hold an order by U.S. President Joe Biden for commpanies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration.

