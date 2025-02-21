FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP Earnings Results: $AGM Reports Quarterly Earnings

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP ($AGM) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $3.97 per share, missing estimates of $4.22 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $101,260,000, beating estimates of $93,734,060 by $7,525,940.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP Insider Trading Activity

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP insiders have traded $AGM stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P MULLERY (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,182 shares for an estimated $2,102,783 .

. BRADFORD T NORDHOLM (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,073 shares for an estimated $1,082,412 .

. SARA LOUISE FAIVRE-DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,541 shares for an estimated $890,867 .

. MITCHELL A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $831,139 .

. APARNA RAMESH (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $211,813 .

. CHESTER J CULVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $168,287 .

. BRIAN M BRINCH (SVP - Enterprise Risk Officer) sold 593 shares for an estimated $124,530

ZACHARY CARPENTER (EVP - Chief Business Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $103,677

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

