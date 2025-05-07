FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP Earnings Preview: Recent $AGM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP ($AGM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $95,272,290 and earnings of $4.10 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AGM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP Insider Trading Activity

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP insiders have traded $AGM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD T NORDHOLM (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,437 shares for an estimated $2,555,212 .

. STEPHEN P MULLERY (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,710 shares for an estimated $1,652,185 .

. MITCHELL A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,549,378 .

. APARNA RAMESH (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $413,676 .

. SARA LOUISE FAIVRE-DAVIS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $312,331

ROBERT G SEXTON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $195,616

CHESTER J CULVER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 700 shares for an estimated $145,229 .

. BRIAN M BRINCH (SVP - Enterprise Risk Officer) sold 593 shares for an estimated $124,530

ZACHARY CARPENTER (EVP - Chief Business Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $103,677

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.