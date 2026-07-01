Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Preferred Stock Series G Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G:
In Wednesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: AGM.PRG) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are trading flat.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Further AGM.PRG Research:
- Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
- Historical Earnings
- Communications Services Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.