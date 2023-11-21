Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Preferred Stock Series G Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: AGM.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $18.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGM.PRG was trading at a 24.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.33% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRG shares, versus AGM:
Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G:
In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: AGM.PRG) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are down about 1.8%.
