Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Preferred Stock Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: AGM.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AGM.PRG was trading at a 17.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G:

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 4.875% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series G (Symbol: AGM.PRG) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are trading flat.

