Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Preferred Stock, Series F Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.25% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: AGM.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AGM.PRF was trading at a 12.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.81% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.25% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Monday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.25% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: AGM.PRF) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are off about 1.3%.

