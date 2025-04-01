Markets
Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

April 01, 2025 — 02:32 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.75% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: AGM.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGM.PRE was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.08% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRE shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.75% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.75% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: AGM.PRE) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are down about 0.7%.

