Federal Agricultural Mortgage's PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.700% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D (Symbol: AGM.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $21.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, AGM.PRD was trading at a 11.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.93% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRD shares, versus AGM:
Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.700% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D :
In Wednesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.700% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D (Symbol: AGM.PRD) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are off about 1.1%.
