Federal Agricultural Mortgage's PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.700% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D (Symbol: AGM.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $23.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGM.PRD was trading at a 4.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.47% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.700% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D :

In Friday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.700% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D (Symbol: AGM.PRD) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are up about 0.7%.

