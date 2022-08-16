Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Preferred Stock, Series C Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $27.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGM.PRC was trading at a 11.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.65% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are up about 1.1%.

