Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Falls 12% Over Decline In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) are moving down about 12 percent during Friday morning trading following its fourth-quarter financial results announcement, which saw a decline in profit to $47.9 million from last year's $56.5 million.

The company's shares are currently trading at $153.65 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 12.09 percent. The stock opened at $151.73 and has climbed as high as $165.87 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $151.73 to $212.24.

Net interest income for the quarter increased to $104.5 million from $93.4 million in the prior year.

