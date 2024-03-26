Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/28/24, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 4/17/24. As a percentage of AGM.PRC's recent share price of $25.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of AGM.PRC to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRC shares open for trading on 3/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are off about 0.5%.

